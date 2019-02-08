Flood victims still waiting on cheques

File photo.

FOUR months after flood victims were left devastated and their homes badly damaged, residents of Caroni, St Helena and Las Lomas are calling on the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to fast-track the distribution of their cheques.

Speaking with Newsday today, one resident of Back Street, Caroni Village, who did not want to be identified, said the situation has become very stressful and costly.

The resident said he has been making numerous trips to the ministry’s office in Port of Spain to highlight his plight, but to date nothing has been done.

“I am a single father of two young boys and it is very tiring to be going up and down to these people who promise they would help us. Late last year in November when I visited the office they told me my papers are being assessed.

“Early this year when I went to the office I was told that my documents were seen but not signed and it had to be seen by an official at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, then they told me more investigations had to be done.”