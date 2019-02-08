Fire permit needed during dry season to light outdoor fires

Chief Fire Officer Roosevelt Bruce today urged citizens to obtain a fire permit before they light outdoor fires during the dry season.

He said, without a permit, they can be fined $1,500 or face six months imprisonment.

Speaking with Newsday, Bruce said while TT Fire Service (TTFS) is ready and prepared to handle bush fires during the 2019 dry season, citizens must understand the importance of attaining a fire permit before lighting outdoor fires.

Bruce said the TTFS has 90 fire guardians on board until June 30 and is well trained to attend to any fire hazard that may arise.

He said the fire guardians will be assigned to the various fire stations in TT. Their responsibilities are to visit people who require permits to burn.

“These guardians will visit homes, advise and supervise the burning of land. This is one plan we have in place. We are also working on getting all of our appliances up and running so that we will be ready and prepared.

“We also have a new batch of fire fighters passed out recently so we are well staffed. The TT Fire Service is prepared for the harsh dry season ahead and to deal with bush fires if necessary.”