N Touch
Friday 8 February 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Earphone dangers

THE EDITOR: I have noticed everybody is all wired up in TT. Earphones are part of our daily apparel. But earphones have many dangers, for instance:

Hearing complications and hearing loss, ear infections, air blockage, numbing the ear, negative effects on the brain.

When hearing damage starts, it is an irreversible journey. If we do not protect our hearing now we are going to damage it for life.

We should start taking our hearing health seriously. Let us lose the earphones now. I can recommend an excellent ENT doctor.

Who doh hear does feel.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Earphone dangers"

Letters to the Editor

All ah we thief

THE EDITOR: Many do not know the deceased sociologist Desmond Cartey. However, I do. He…

Now is WI time!

THE EDITOR: This is WI time! This is WI team, is how WI must now…

UNC's 104 not enough

THE EDITOR: Local government elections are due around November and the general elections next year.…