Earphone dangers

THE EDITOR: I have noticed everybody is all wired up in TT. Earphones are part of our daily apparel. But earphones have many dangers, for instance:

Hearing complications and hearing loss, ear infections, air blockage, numbing the ear, negative effects on the brain.

When hearing damage starts, it is an irreversible journey. If we do not protect our hearing now we are going to damage it for life.

We should start taking our hearing health seriously. Let us lose the earphones now. I can recommend an excellent ENT doctor.

Who doh hear does feel.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town