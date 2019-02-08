Duncan Street man gunned down

Police are investigating the death of a Duncan Street man, who was killed while with friends at the corner of Laventille Road and Piccadilly Street, Laventille, last night.

Police said two men walked up to 37-year-old Curtis McKenzie and shot him several times.

Police were called to the scene but were told by residents that McKenzie was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital. He later died while receiving treatment.

In an unrelated incident members of the Port of Spain Task Force and Besson Street Police Station visited a house at Belgrade Street, East Port of Spain earlier today where they arrested a couple for the possession of a high-powered weapons, ammunition and military fatigues.

Police said a team of officers led by Snr Supt for the Port of Spain Division Floris Hodge-Griffith, acting Insp Randall McGuirk and Sgts Alexander and Lucas went to the house, where they found, four machine guns, one shotgun, over 132 rounds of various ammunition, a bulletproof vest and five TT Defence Force kits.

Two people, a 44-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who were at the house were arrested.

Police said the camouflage kits are expected to be examined by members of the TT Defence Force today to determine if it was obtained from one of their store rooms or from another source.