CJ did not roster judges Judiciary responds to UNC's election petition claims

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

THE most senior judges were selected to preside on the UNC’s election petitions in 2017 because of the “weighty matter” and its impact on the nation.

In a statement yesterday, the Judiciary said Justice of Appeal Allan Mendonca was responsible for the rostering of judges for the election petitions appeal. He is also responsible for the rostering of judges in all appeals.

The Judiciary’s statement came after attorneys representing a voter for one of the losing UNC candidates, wrote to Chief Justice Ivor Archie raising questions of apparent bias of the appellate court in dismissing the Opposition’s six election petitions because of an alleged request Archie made to the Prime Minister for state housing for several people.

The 2015 election petitions challenged the results in the constituencies of Tunapuna, St Joseph, Toco/Sangre Grande, San Fernando East, Moruga/Tableland and La Horquetta/Talparo.

Voter Shevanand Gopeesingh’s petition was against the San Fernando East results. The election petitions were dismissed by the Court of Appeal in October 2016.

Gopeesingh’s attorney Gerald Ramdeen on Wednesday questioned the request Archie made of the prime minister while also choosing to sit on the panel of appellate court judges to hear the UNC's petitions, which were dismissed.

Gopeesingh has asked for details of the CJ's communication with Dr Rowley in the housing request and said he intends to file a claim in the court asking that the election petition rulings be set aside.

The Judiciary’s statement on the issue of the rostering of judges for the petition said, “In the interest of keeping the media and, by extension, the public informed, the Judiciary wishes to indicate that an appellate panel is normally comprised of three judges and that the rostering of judges to preside over matters is in fact handled by Justice Allan Mendonca with concurrence of the Chief Justice.

“In the case of CA No. S 229-234 of 2015, also referred to as the EBC petition, the most senior Justices were tabled to preside over the appeal due to the weighty matter under consideration and its impact on the nation.

Justice Mendonca would normally roster such matters to be heard by the three most Senior Appeal Court Justices.”