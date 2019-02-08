After gunfight with police, bandits crash stolen car

Arima police are searching for two bandits who stole a Nissan B15 and crashed it last night.

Police said at around 8 pm, two men approached a taxi driver on the St Joseph Road taxi stand in Arima, and took his car keys.

The driver called the police and members of the Arima CID responded.

They followed the car to Sherwood Park where the bandits allegedly fired at the police.

The officers returned fire, wounding one of the bandits who reportedly lost control of the car, crashing it.

Both men ran away.

The car was taken to the Arima Police Station.