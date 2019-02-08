6 kidnapped fishermen released Several seamen still held hostage but

Police vehicles leave the Siparia Health Centre where seven released fishermen, who were believed kidnapped by Venezuelans, were taken for medical attention on Thursday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

POLICE issued a stern warning to people, especially fishermen, to be “extra careful” while at sea as armed kidnappers are threatening to kidnap more people.

Senior police gave the warning yesterday after kidnappers in Venezuela released six fishermen and a 16-year-old boy whom they held captive for ten days in the south American country.

Up to late yesterday, the victims were being interviewed by police from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) at the Penal Police Station.

Yesterday at about 7 am, they arrived in a boat at Morne Diablo, off the Penal Rock Road, Penal. Police took them to the Siparia District Health Facility where they received medical care and were later taken to the police station.

The seven people were kidnapped in two separate incidents and held in a house by the same kidnappers. Last Sunday, five fishermen and the boy, Jagdesh Jaikaran, went fishing near Morne Diablo, Penal, and armed kidnappers snatched them at sea. Last week Wednesday, the kidnappers released one of the men — Jerry O’Brien 36.

His brother Jason O’Brien, 38, Linton Manohar, 36, Brandon Arjoon, 28, Ricky Rambharose, 35, and the boy were released yesterday. The men, except for Rambharose, live at Morne Diablo, Penal. Rambharose lives in a neighbouring community. The kidnappers had demanded US$200,000 and threatened to cut off their limbs if the demand was not met.

Reports say relatives paid an undisclosed ransom to the kidnappers but the victims’ relatives declined to confirm or deny those reports. Police believe relatives sold some personal assets to raise enough money for the kidnappers.

However, police were unable to confirm this saying they have “no details of what arrangement, if any, between the relatives and the kidnappers.”

The other kidnapping took place off the coast in Moruga last week Sunday. Fishermen Nicholas “Strongie” Morgan, 29, Dhanraj Harrilal, 22, and Akiel Hospedales, 28, went fishing and the kidnappers snatched them. Nicholas lives in Erin and was staying in Moruga while Harrilal, 22, lives in Debe. Only Morgan and Harrilal were released yesterday.

Hospedales, who lives Moruga, remains in the hands of the kidnappers.

It was initially reported that Kenrick Morgan, 17, and his cousin Kendell Singh, 24, who live in Moruga were released. Like the others, they were kidnapped at sea and taken to Venezuela. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

On January 12, the cousins went fishing in the sea off Gran Chemin, Moruga and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of US$40,000. It was later changed to US$20,000 and five iPhones.

Police said about seven people, including the cousins and Hospedales, who went out at sea remained unaccounted for.

Relatives of the released people were tightlipped about the incident saying they had not yet spoken to them.

“We know they are here, but they are still with the police. I did not see them and cannot say much at this time,” said a relative. The victims were held captive in a house in a forest police said.

When asked about the conditions they faced, a policeman said, “They were fed. Not gourmet but they got food.” Police, among them, Snr Supts Michael Daniel and Deonarine Basdeo, ASP Edwards, Insp Pariman, Sgts Gookool and Ablacksingh assisted with the investigations. Police from the AKU, Interpol, Southern and South Western Division and working together. AKU is leading investigations.