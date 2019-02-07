Vendor charged with raping girl, 14

A Cocorite man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday, charged with raping a 14-year-old girl.

Dave Balkissoon, 44, a vendor, was granted bail for three charges of sexual penetraton and one charge of sexual touching by magistrate Adia Mohammed.

It is alleged that the teenager was raped between March 1, 2016 and January 13 this year.

A report was made to the police on January 14, and Insp Gideon Dickson, of the Child Protection Unit of the Port of Spain Division, began investigations which led to Balkissoon being arrested on Tuesday at the Central Market.

He was charged by WPC Natifa Graham and will return to court on February 18.