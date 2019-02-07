Tunapuna man killed while washing car

File photo

Police are investigating the death of a Tunapuna man after he was gunned down near his home last night.

Police said at around 8.30, 36-year-old Ruel Samuel aka "Redoe" was washing his car near Taylor Street, El Dorado, when he was shot multiple times by a gunman, who then ran away.

Samuel died at the scene. Relatives called the police, who went to the scene with a doctor, declaring him dead.

Two of his sons were at home when the shooting happened.

Police said Samuel was not known to them as a person of interest, and has no criminal record.