Stuart: Abducted men were ‘nationals’

Minister of National Security Stuart Young.

MINISTER of National Security Stuart Young declined to refer to the six men recently released by Venezuelan kidnappers as “fishermen” but instead simply dubbed them TT nationals, speaking at yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Asked if the men had been legitimately fishing, Young replied that he has continually referred to them as “nationals of TT.”

Pressed on whether he would refer to them as fishermen, Young said “No. ‘Nationals’.”

He could not say whether any ransom had been paid for the men’s release.

On their current fate, he said, “I don’t think they’ve been arrested. The TT Police Service will do their investigations.”