Shooting near school, police arrest one

Police have arrested one man, and are searching for another in relation to a shooting in east Port of Spain this morning.

According to reports men were liming along Nelson Street, Port of Spain, when they were shot at by two men from upper Nelson Street, near the South East Port of Spain Secondary School at around 11.30.

Members of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol in the area and went toward the sound of the gunshots. They saw one of the men running from the scene and stopped him.

The 21-year-old man was identified as a person of interest in other shootings.

Several spent shells were found at the scene.

More as this becomes available.