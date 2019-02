Police kill man in Enterprise

Allan Muhammed

Police killed a man, believed to be an Unruly ISIS gang member, in Chaguanas, this morning.

The man, identified as Allan Muhammed of Crown Trace died after he was shot at about 10.30 am. Police said they were on mobile patrol in Enterprise when they stopped a car.

It is alleged Muhammed, who was the driver, pulled out a gun. Police began to shoot and Muhammed died on the spot.