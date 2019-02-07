MOE assures treating with mysterious insect problem

THE Ministry of Education is assuring staff and students of the Montrose Vedic Primary School that all efforts are being made to resolve the mysterious insect biting problems which continues to disrupt classes.

Some teachers and students, impacted by the phenomenon which has left red blotches and bumps on their faces, arms and legs, continue to stay away from classes as a source for the long-standing problem is yet to be identified. President of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Larry Dilchan said this is an issue they have been contending with since 2015. He said suggestions for temporary relocation, a new school building or even a pre-fab building have not received any positive responses. Second vice president of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Kurla Robertson-Thomas said the situation has become untenable and suggested if the source of the problem cannot be identified then the school must be relocated. She confirmed that teachers are both afraid and fed-up of the situation and have been removing themselves from the work place. Some have also applied for transfers.

In the second week of the new term, teachers who had allergic reactions to the insects, first walked off the job. There have been several walk outs by teachers even as the ministry has instituted actions to identify the plague and eliminate it. In a statement the ministry said it has taken several actions to determine the possible cause of the itching symptoms experienced by students and teachers, which has disrupted classes during the first two weeks of this new term.

The ministry said a collaborative effort was utilized to spray, sanitise and fumigate the entire compound by the Insect Vector Control Division (IVCD), the Chaguanas Borough Corporation (CBC) and the PTA. Additional attention has been focused on the cleaning of nearby drains on a regular basis.

Health and Safety Officers also conducted air quality testing on the compound as a means of determining the source of the itching and biting and whether the problem is air-borne in nature. However, all tests so far have failed to identify the source of the problem.

The IVCD and the CBC have conducted spraying and other treatment exercises outside of the school, on nearby private properties, homes, drains, the Chaguanas Market and the nearby Saith Park Sand Pit. These bodies have also undertaken to install carbon traps to catch micro-organisms, as another method of determining whether or not the source of biting and itching is air-borne. The samples were sent to the labs for testing and the results are expected soon. In the meantime, the Education Facilities Planning and Procurement Division (EFPPD) of the Ministry has considered a request from the Vedic Board to upgrade the electrical system at the school for the installation of air conditioning units. Installation of the units is another measure to curb the problem, which is said to flare up in the heat. The Vedic Board will fund the installation of air conditioning units, the ministry said.