Griffith, Burkie refute ‘peace talk’ claims

Cedric "Burkie" Burke in Sea Lots

Both Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and Sea Lots businessman Cedric Burke, aka "Burkie," have denied reports that they met and spoke as part of ongoing "peace talks" between police and criminals.

A statement from the police this afternoon sought to clarify reports that Griffith met with Burke amidst tensions in Sea Lots, saying while not profiling individuals, the police were closely monitoring people within the hierarchy of gangs.

Three people died in a series of incidents beginning on Sunday with a drive-by shooting in the area. Burke was said to have been the intended target.

Further, it said, "where the intention of community leaders is to encourage and facilitate gang activities," Griffith will "go after them with full force."

Griffith monitors all hotspot areas, the release said, including all police operations, patrols, confrontations and warnings and will intervene as needed."

In an interview this morning, Griffith reportedly said he would be willing to meet with anyone on the safety and security iof the country.

Newsday spoke to Burke during a walkabout with members of the police Victim and Witness and Support Unit in Sea Lots this morning. They said while he did meet with Griffith, it was not for "peace talks."

Burke explained, "To say that I met with him for peace talks would imply that I am at war – but I am not at war with anyone. I met with him to discuss certain things, but it was not as it was reported.

"What happened in Sea Lots was an isolated incident brought on from men outside of the community who came in to do trouble. By and large, before that incident everything was very peaceful, as things usually are in Sea Lots."

Burke commended the response of the police in sending officers from the Victim and Witness Support Unit to help assist those who survived the shooting.