Fishermen kidnapped at sea released

SEVEN people, including two teenagers, who were kidnapped at sea recently and taken to Venezuela have been released.

At about 7 am today, they arrived in a boat at Morne Diablo, off the Penal Rock Road, Penal.

Newsday learnt the families paid an undisclosed ransom to the kidnappers. The victims are seeking medical care at a health centre. In total, the kidnappers had initially demanded US$240,000 for their safe release.

Police today said there are more victims who remain in the hands of the kidnappers but did not give further information.

On January 12, Kenrick Morgan, 17, and his cousin Kendell Singh, 24, were kidnapped while fishing in the sea off Gran Chemin, Moruga. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of US$40,000 which was later changed to US$20,000 and five iPhones.

Last Sunday, five fishermen and a 16-year-old boy were kidnapped while at sea near Morne Diablo, Penal. The kidnappers demanded US $200,000.

Last week Wednesday, the kidnappers released one of the men, who returned to the island in a pirogue. Newsday learnt that an undisclosed ransom was paid, but relatives declined to confirm or deny.

Relatives sold some personal assets to raise enough money for the kidnappers.