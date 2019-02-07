FFOS warns fishermen, slams govt

File photo: Marshelle Haseley

Advocacy group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) yesterday issued a release calling on fishermen to be extremely cautious as they venture out at sea and criticised government for what it described as a deteriorating security situation in the waters surrounding TT.

The group said while it was pleased the fishermen were released unharmed, government should not take credit and called on it to answer what became of 14 coast guard interceptors that were in need of repairs.

"Without vessels can the (Coast Guard) protect our borders from this criminal invasion?" the group asked. "Without vessels exactly what are the CG doing? We continue to live in danger and fear!

Why are our taxpayers paying the CG hundreds of millions of scarce resources if there are no vessels, and no maritime protection or surveillance?

Until and unless Government can deliver on its promises, "our coastlines and our seafarers will continuously be threatened," the release said.