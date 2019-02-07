Deyalsingh: My foresight boosted A&E for highway crash victims

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh patted himself on the back publicly at today's post-Cabinet briefing for boosting the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope, days before the freak accident that killed two women in a highway crash.

On Wednesday along the Uriah Butler Highway, a truck jumped the meridian to hit a Blue Waters truck. which in turn careened into a Public Service Transport Corporation (PTSC) bus, killing two female passengers and injuring 48 others.

Deyalsingh told reporters that after the crash there had been no negative reports on the health agency’s response. He recalled telling the local regional health authority to upgrade its A&E services and it had done so, fortuitously, two weeks before the accident. As a result some 20 to 25 people had been treated without missing a beat.

Saying Wednesday had been a litmus test of the A&E Unit’s capacity to treat patients, he heartily congratulated the medical staff involved.

He added, “It was just a testimony to forward thinking from last year.”