British tourists robbed in Tobago
British tourists Mark Petherick, 66, and Rosemary Petherick, 67, were robbed by a man with a gun at 4:30pm on Wednesday, at Arnos Vale Beach, Plymouth.
Newsday Tobago was told the couple was robbed of TT$101, US$60 and a camera, while they were walking along the beach.
This robbery follows a similar incident, last Sunday where two Canadians, Ian Roderick Mac Mullin and his wife Lina Mac Mullin, were assaulted and robbed at Grafton Beach.
Tobago Police are investigating.
