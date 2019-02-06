Rowley off to Uruguay

PM Dr Keith Rowley. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister was yesterday due to leave Trinidad until Friday to visit Uruguay. Dr Rowley will join a Caricom delegation that is set to attend an international meeting on the situation in Venezuela to be held in the capital, Montevideo, today. Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses will accompany Rowley.

Representatives from countries and international bodies that hold a neutral position towards Venezuela have been invited to the meeting. A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday said, “The purpose of the conference is to lay the foundation for establishing a new mechanism for dialogue that, with the inclusion of all Venezuelan forces, will contribute to restoring stability and peace in that country.” Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister.