Police en route to Retro title Courts All Sectors Netball League

GOAL-ATTACK Donna Charles led all scorers yet again with 32 goals in 41 attempts, helping Police to maintain their 100 per cent record on Monday in the Courts All Sectors Netball League (ASNL) Retro Division. Playing at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua, Police sauntered to a convincing 42-18 victory over Jabloteh.

The win saw Police to a perfect 10 points in the standings after five matches.

Beverly Hernandez chipped in for Police with 10/16.

TSTT returned to winning ways, following last week's heavy defeat to Police, after getting past Les Enfants 22-16.

While Camille Aubin's execution was slightly wasteful, the goal-shoot led with 17 goals in 38 attempts for the winning team, followed by Denise Rose who got 5/10.

Joanne Payne (9/21) and Barbara Britto (7/13) provided Les Enfants' total score.

Finally, in the lone Alternative Division match, Defence Force got their first win in three matches, defeating UWI (Y) 19-11 with Nikeisha Peters Williams scoring 12/25 for the victors.

The win was Defence Force's second after five matches, while UWI (Y) continued to struggle with their fourth loss, also from five matches.

Matches resumed in the Alternative Division yesterday and will continue tomorrow with three matches in the Alternative division at the same venue.

UWI (Y) will take on a Las Lomas team looking for a second straight win at 5.30pm, before Defence Force return to action against a winless Jabloteh, sitting rock-bottom, at 6.20 pm. The final match could see a potential thriller with league contenders Bermudez taking on rivals USC at 7.10 pm.