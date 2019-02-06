NGOs want in on discussion

A GROUP of NGOs have asked Government to amend sexual offences legislation to include an established radius around schools to restrict sex offenders. The issue was raised during debate on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill in the Senate yesterday.

Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen said she received correspondence from 14 NGOs with suggestions on the bill including restricting employment of convicted sex offenders in and around schools. The groups also called for: the bill to be made a part of a larger sexual offences act; a sexual offences court; detailed data from stakeholders; research available on the economic cost of sexual offences and violence.

She said the stakeholders have studied the matter and have recommendations for the proposed committee. “We trust the Government would see the benefit of a JSC to treat with the matter.”

Ameen suggested consultations with the TT Association of Psychologists, the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations, the TT Unified Teachers’ Association and the National Primary Schools Principals’ Association.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said he also received a WhatsApp message (the same received by Ameen) where the organisations said the legislation deserved deeper stakeholder consultation over several issues and should therefore go to a JSC.

Al-Rawi said the bill must be factored in a time frame and that 19 years have passed since the last bill. While appreciating the value of JSCs, the AG said it was helpful to narrow the issues on the floor of Parliament. He said, however, Government was willing to move to a JSC or Special Select Committee, if necessary.