Lawsuit against CJ Archie

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

CHIEF Justice Ivor Archie is being sued by the Opposition’s losing candidate for San Fernando West in the 2015 general elections, who has raised questions of apparent bias of the appellate court in dismissing six election petitions.

He linked the dismissals to an alleged request Archie made to the Prime Minister for HDC housing for several people.

In a pre-action protocol letter, attorney Gerald Ramdeen, who represents Shivanand Gopeesingh, questioned the request Archie made of the prime minister while also choosing to sit on the panel of appellate court judges to hear the UNC's petitions, which were dismissed.

Ramdeen said in the letter: “The fact that you chose to sit on all the appeals in these election petitions at a time when you were said to have been actively lobbying or seeking favourable treatment from State bodies under control of the Government (either because you were making requests to the Prime Minister or HDC; or because you were awaiting a favourable response in respect of persons already recommended for housing) gives rise to serious grounds for actual and/or apparent bias.

“A fair-minded and informed observer would conclude that there was a real possibility that the Honourable Chief Justice may have been biased and justice could hardly be said to have been seen to be done.”

Gopeesingh has asked for details of the CJ's communication with Dr Rowley in the housing request and said he intends to file a claim in the court asking that the election petition rulings be set aside.