Firebombing in Maloney

Police believe a Maloney apartment which was gutted by fire early yesterday morning was firebombed.

The fire broke out at about 4 am at Apartment 2-1 Building 15, Maloney Gardens.

Fire officers the Tunapuna Fire Station got a report that the apartment was on fire. By the time they got there, residents in the area had already formed a bucket brigade and were fighting to contain the blaze. With the residents’ help, firemen were able to douse it before it could spread to the other apartments.

The fire came the day after two men and a woman were shot outside Building 15.