‘CHILD SEX OFFENDER’ AG wants stamp on convicted felon’s passport

PENSIVE: Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi as he piloted the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill in the Senate yesterday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

IF ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi has his way, the passport of all people convicted of sex crimes against children will be clearly marked “Child Sex Offender.”

This is one of several amendments in new sexual offences legislation which Al-Rawi spoke of yesterday as he piloted the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill in the Senate.

He said borrowing from Australian and US laws, the passports will say “Child Sex Offender.” He added the individual will have the ability to possibly have the record expunged.

Al-Rawi explained with the Sexual Offenders Registry there will be a public database with limited information such as photo, name and address and a private register which only the police will have access to. He said the law has been in existence since 2000 but no matters have been referred to the Sexual Offenders Registry.

“Is there a registry? Is there a computerised central database so that sex offenders, the most heinous of people, can be known in our society, tracked by the TT Police Service, DNA collected so that repeat offenders can be managed? Any study on recidivism or numbers or details? Honourable members – none,” he said.

Al-Rawi pointed out that clause 9 states people who have responsibility for a child have an obligation to report registrable offences.

He said sexual offences are never fully reported and data estimates one in seven cases are ever reported.

He reported the Children’s Authority has shown from 2015-2018 the total number of sexual offences cases against children were 14,581 with gender of victims 56.4 per cent female, 41.8 per cent male and 1.8 per cent unspecified. Al-Rawi further reported there were 787 cases of children ages one to three, 1,604 from four to six, 1,837 cases from seven to nine and 3,543 from ages ten to 13.

“If you hear anger in my tone, I think you know why.” He said the general purposes of the bill were to ensure it applies to children which is defined as 18 years and under; to improve the inefficiency of the National Sex Offenders Registry; and to put in consequential amendments to certain laws including the DNA Act and the Immigration Act for a “matrix of protection.”

Al-Rawi said the law has been long in the making and he feels very passionate about it. “I ask for no division on this floor. I ask for unanimity of purpose,” he implored.