Bahamas PM: Caricom can play useful role

BAHAMAS Prime Minister Dr Hubert A Minnis has written to Caricom’s Secretary General saying he is convinced that Caricom can play a useful role in forging a productive outcome that will lead to the return of stability and peace in Venezuela.

Minnis’ letter came ahead of the international conference being held in Montevideo, Uruguay, on the situation in Venezuela. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses, left Trinidad on Tuesday for that meeting.

Bahamas, like TT, has taken a non-interventionist position in the matter. Like-minded countries and international bodies that hold a neutral position towards Venezuela have been invited to the meeting. A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday said, “The purpose of the conference is to lay the foundation for establishing a new mechanism for dialogue that, with the inclusion of all Venezuelan forces, will contribute to restoring stability and peace in that country.”

In his letter, Minnis said Bahamas remains firmly committed to the principles of non-intervention, peaceful dialogue, pacific resolution of disputes, democracy, the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

“The Bahamas supports the convening of this conference and the participation of Caricom. The conference must have as its primary objective establishing a framework and a timetable to implement concrete measures to end the political instability in Venezuela and to address the well documented human sufferings of the people of Venezuela. Caricom should be resolute on this position.”