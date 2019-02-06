All systems go for Nikkiland

Nikki Crosby strikes a happy pose at Gemstone Cinemas in One Woodbrook Place yesterday.

The annual children’s all-inclusive event Nikkiland, which was called off last week owing to lack of sponsorship, was back on within a day, after sponsors jumped on board to save the event.

This Sunday, February 10, at the Queen's Park Savannah, children will have their fun from one to 5 pm at Famalaylaylaylay, as it is themed.

Promoter of the event Nikki Crosby said yesterday: “I’m happy to go ahead with it, because this is definitely needed in Carnival. I just hope next year we don’t have these problems and that the sponsors will see the need for such a show.”

She said she was particularly happy it got new sponsors in the National Carnival Commission, now the title sponsor, SWMCOL and Nestle, while the usual ones also returned. Those include Sunshine Snacks, Hadco, Vemco, AS Bryden, Bryden PI, Fineline, Dime Juices, BisKream and Lulubelle.

Crosby added: “The artistes themselves want to give back and this is their way to do so.”

Among the artistes committed to the cause are Nailah Blackman, Farmer Nappy, Nadia Batson, Blaxx, Lyrikal, SuperBlue GBM Nutron, Terri Lyons, Ola, Jadel, Nessa Preppy, Iwer, Bunji, Jaiga and Ro’dey.

The children at the event will have an all-inclusive experience that will include cotton candy, popcorn, snocones, ice cream lollies, snacks, doubles, corn soup, hot dogs, soft drinks, juices, water, face painting, unlimited rides and games.