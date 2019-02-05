Witness testifies in Koury murder trial

MURDERED: Dr Eddie Koury

FORMER police officer Robert Franklyn - who is is accused of the murder of Dr Eddie Koury - was at the businessman’s Macoya’s offices after he was abducted, a former employee testified yesterday. Koury’s former accounts officer said yesterday that Franklyn was at Isko Enterprises after he was abducted.

Summer Pablo, who worked with Koury from 2003, said Franklyn who is one of five men charged with Koury’s murder, was at Isko Enterprises with his wife, Fiona, who was the businessman’s personal assistant.

Pablo was not at work when the incident happened, as she had just started a two-week course and was on leave, but said she received a call on the morning of September 21, 2005, and returned to her workplace. Franklyn and his wife were there, along with other employees and the police.

During her testimony, a metal money tin, which contained petty cash and foreign currency, was tendered into evidence. Pablo said she had keys to the money tin and had left it in her office before she went on leave the day before.

As part of the prosecution’s case, the fingerprint of another of the men charged with Koury’s murder was found on the money tin.

At the opening of the case, prosecutors said Franklyn, who is also related to two other men on trial, allegedly called the police’s E999 command centre on September 21, about someone being robbed and bleeding.

They also told the jury that no one will testify to having seen the former policeman stab Koury or anyone else, but will be relying on circumstantial evidence.

In testimony, Pablo said the day before she went on leave, she instructed Fiona Franklyn to send a driver to the bank. She also said it would be normal to have around $10,000 at the office but never noticed an unusual inflow of cash in the company.

Pablo also said she never became close friends with either Koury or his family and also admitted that she made several complaints against Fiona Franklyn.

Koury, the managing director of ISKO Enterprises, an import and distribution company, was abducted from his office on September 21, 2005.

Two days later, his headless corpse was found in central Trinidad. His head has never been found. On trial before Justice Malcolm Holdip in the Port of Spain First Criminal Court, at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, are Shawn James, Caleb Donaldson, Jerome Murray, Terry Moore and Robert Franklyn.