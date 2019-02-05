Venezuela now, TT tomorrow?

THE EDITOR: Despite all the diplomacy and rapprochement evoked by our country in relation to the recognition of Juan Guaido as the interim head of Venezuela, it reflects both ineptitude and ingratitude.

We must recognise that we eat the crumbs at the table of the US, whether it be for a chunk of our income, foreign investment, tourism or even security matters.

All these benefits will be sucked in by Venezuela whenever the people there, coerced by the free world, installs Guaido. He can become the poster boy of the West and the awakening of an economic giant unleashing the full potential of that country.

It is therefore easy to see how we can soon exchange places with Venezuela at the bottom of the development indices by our incoherent posturing.

We must not hide behind vague terms romanticising sovereignty to escape humanitarian geopolitical challenges or economic survival. Remember the people in Venezuela have experienced sovereignty for many years. It is no panacea.

I propose that it is not to late for our Parliament and leaders to capitulate in an attempt to display gratitude and commonsense to avoid the tables turning on us.

This is too close for comfort.

D DALTON via e-mail