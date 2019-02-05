Two women die in Chaguanas accident

TWO elderly women are dead after an accident today in Chaguanas involving a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) deluxe coach bus, a garbage truck and a Blue Waters truck.

The women identified as; Tara Baboolal, 66, of Debe and Judy Clarke, 61, of Diego Martin were passengers of the bus.

Sixteen other passengers are still listed in serious condition at the hospital.

According to a police report the accident occurred at about 10am along the Uriah Butler Highway near Charlieville. Reports said the driver of a garbage truck was heading south when he encountered a flat tyre. As a result he lost control of the truck which began to spin along the highway.

The truck then crashed into a Blue Waters cargo truck. Reports said this caused the driver of the Blue Waters truck to cross the medium. He then crashed into a PTSC bus heading north near the Munroe Road flyover.

All drivers escaped with minor injuries while reports said the women died on the spot.

The accident caused a massive traffic pile up as scores of police were on the road diverting the flow of traffic.

Thousands of bottles and cases of Blue Waters bottles were scattered along the roadway. When undertakers removed the bodies of the women, drivers were seen rushing to the scene and picking up cases of water.