Social media bloggers can be sued for defamation

There are no special favours for social media bloggers who post photos, letters or any kind of defamatory matter as they will face the same disciplinary action as journalists and media houses.

Justice Kathy-Ann Waterman-Latchoo said tended to value their reputation the most and anyone posting anything defamatory or breaching any confidence on social media could land in hot water.

Waterman-Latchoo was one of several speakers at today's symposium to discuss Freedom, Facts and Fake News: Straddling Media Communications in the 21st Century at the Radisson Trinidad, Port of Spain.