Sea Lots’ S.O.S to PM Rowley

IN THE aftermath of two shooting incidents in Sea Lots, which left three people dead and several others wounded, residents in the area are calling on Prime Minister Dr Rowley to visit them and hear their many concerns.

Residents said yesterday government had failed Sea Lots, as well as the rest of the country and as such Rowley must visit and listen to their problems.

“This is the worst prime minister we have ever come across. He has failed miserably,” a resident said.

“He failed his country and every citizen who he gave his word to, that when he got into power he would do something for them. He forget we poor people.”

The resident said since coming into power, the Prime Minister did not pay a single visit to the area which has traditionally voted for the PNM.

He said that while she may have had “her ways”, former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar still tried to listen to the plight of the people. He commended Persad-Bissessar for making several visits to the area.

“You don’t see this man (Rowley) doing that. All you are hearing is promises, promises, promises. But promises are comforts to a fool. He wouldn’t be prime minister for much longer. And he will never be prime minister again if he continues this way,” the resident said.

Other residents told Newsday the only way Dr Rowley could salvage his political career is to begin listening to the plight of the poor.

Residents said they are fed up going to him and complaining.

“It is time for him to come to us,” said a resident. “We don’t want anyone to come here to listen to us and feel burdened by our problems. We also have solutions to the problems we have. One of the first solutions is to listen to us. We must be heard.”