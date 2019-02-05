Privileges Committee holds hand on Moonilal

Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal

THE Privileges Committee of Parliament has given an undertaking that it will not meet in relation to a contempt of the House allegation against Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal, until a constitutional motion he filed is heard and determined by a High Court judge.

Moonilal filed an injunction on Monday, hours before the committee was scheduled to sit on Tuesday to consider whether he breached its privileges during debate in the House in October last year.

He is accused of wilfully and intentionally misleading the House; making injurious allegations against the MP for Diego Martin West, Dr Keith Rowley, when no substantive motion was before the House; and undermining the dignity of the House by abusing the privilege of freedom of speech.

Moonilal is challenging the committee on the basis of jurisdiction, bias of two members of the committee, and due process and protection of the law. He previously said the matter, which is to be investigated by the committee, was reported to have attracted the attention of the police and for the committee to proceed with this enquiry would be ill-advised.

The injunction was heard before Justice Avason Quinlan in the San Fernando High Court and Moonilal was represented by attorney Anand Ramlogan, SC, while the State was represented by attorney Deborah Peake SC.

The matter has been adjourned to April 2.