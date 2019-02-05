NP: Security in place at pumps

The TT National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd's (NP) new gas station on Munroe Road, Charlieville is an example of 'the new look' NP stations. PHOTO COURTESY NP.

National Petroleum is seeking to assure customers that its “pay at the pump facilities” are “robust and secure and fitted with tamper-proof enclosures.”

In a media release, NP said it is aware of a video circulating on social media which seemed to expose hidden devices on gas pump dispensers which are capable of stealing customers' data.

But, it said, “We wish to assure the public that NP places great importance on our pay-at-the-pump systems and has security measures in place to ensure that our dispensers are not compromised, and that customer card data is kept safe.”

NP said the dispensers at its 35 service stations equipped with pay-at-the-pump facilities are “well protected and are not at risk to the tampering demonstrated in the video.

“In fact, NP’s dispensers are robust and secure, and fitted with tamper proof enclosures designed to meet the demanding requirements of the payment industry.”

The company said as the leading provider of liquid fuels, it takes proactive steps to protect the security of customer card data and reviews its security measures to combat skimming.

“Moreover, surveillance camera systems, which are prerequisites of the bank for all pay-at-the-pump facilities, provide added security and protection and serve as a deterrent to fraudulent activities such as the installation of skimmers at the pump.”

The company said its personnel are also trained to look out for signs of tampering or attempts to install skimming devices such as indications of forced entry, abnormal-looking components on the dispenser’s exterior, and suspicious vehicles parked at the pump for extended periods.

NP said it will adopt the latest technology to reduce and eliminate the threat of unauthorised access at the pumps with the impending upgrade of debit and credit cards equipped with computer chips.