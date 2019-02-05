Naps go for second straight win Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League

ONE week on from his explosive innings, Naparima College fans will be hoping for a repeat performance from Cephas Cooper when the south school takes on north heavyweights Fatima College in round three of the Powergen Secondary Schools' Cricket League premiership division today.

Naparima will make the trip to Fatima Ground, Mucurapo Road for a 10am start. Both teams got their campaigns rolling after first round set-backs. Fatima were left to share the spoils with Carapichaima East/Barrackpore West after their first round match was called off due to poor weather. However, they responded well last week with a three-run win over Shiva Boys.

Naparima were crushed in an eight-wicket defeat to rivals and champions Hillview in both teams' season debut, before Naps stunned all in their last fixture, recording an unassailable 506 for four in 50 overs. Cooper, a West Indies Under-19 player, was instrumental with a record 297 runs off 142 balls, which included 32 fours and 12 sixes.

Also back in action are unbeaten Hillview who won their first two matches, most recently defeating St Benedict's by eight wickets.

They will face Vishnu Boys – off two straight losses – at Honeymoon Park, Tunapuna. Carapichaima/Barrackpore will meet Presentation College Chaguanas in the other Premiership Division match.

Action in the North Championship and the South Championship will also resume.

Fixtures

Premiership Division - Round Three

Fatima College vs Naparima College, Fatima Ground, Mucurapo

Hillview College vs Vishnu Boys Hindu, Honeymoon Park, Tunapuna

Shiva Boys Hindu vs St Benedict's, Shiva Boys Ground

Barrackpore West/Carapichaima East vs Presentation Chaguanas

South Championship - Round Three

Presentation San F'do vs St Stephen's College, Presentation

ASJA Boys Charlieville vs ASJA Boys San F'do, Charlieville

Penal Secondary vs Carapichaima East/Barrackpore West

Princes Town West vs Couva East, Princes Town

North Championship - Round Three

Signal Hill vs Togo Secondary, Tobago

Barataria South vs Tunapuna, Aranjuez

Trinity East vs Queen's Royal College, Trincity

Manzanilla High vs St Mary's College, Manzanilla