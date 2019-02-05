‘Lisa’ dies in Sea Lots fire

HOT WORK: A fireman douses remnants of a fire which yesterday destroyed this house in Sea Lots and claimed the life of a woman.

A YOUNG mother from Santa Cruz, identified only as “Lisa”, was burnt to death yesterday in a fire at a house which was converted into four apartments in Production Drive, Sea Lots.

A dog and a rabbit were also said to have died.

The board and concrete structure was gutted at about 5 pm, leaving twisted sheets of galvanise and smouldering embers, and several residents not knowing where they would sleep last night.

One female resident said the victim was “20 or 21 years old” and “a mother of three or four children.” Lisa was visiting her nephew who had left to buy cigarettes.

The woman said Lisa might also have been known as “Onika” but she could not be certain.

Lisa was not known to neighbours who said she was a regular visitor to the house but always stayed inside.

No details were known of her such as occupation, although a couple of residents said she may have had learning difficulties. Police officers were led by Sgt Cooper of Besson Street police station. It took water from at least three fire-trucks to douse the flames, while later on, a TTEC crew secured a torn electricity cable that dangled dangerously onto a metal fence that became electrified and posed its own risk to onlookers.

One woman told Newsday that screams had been heard during the fire and neighbours smashed a window to try to save the woman trapped inside.

“People tried to get her out, but like she was frightened to come out or was not (mentally) there...so she just stayed inside and get burn up,” an onlooker said.

The body was later removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy.