Ironman triumphs in first regatta

Driver James Hadeed and throttleman Guy Costa power Ironman to victory in the 130mph class at the first regatta of the NLCB National Championships Series at the TT Yacht Club, Chaguaramas on Sunday. PHOTO BY RONALD DANIEL

SHERDON PIERRE

IRONMAN sped away with the top prize in the first regatta of the NLCB National Championship Series 2019 hosted by the TT Power Boat Association (TTPBA) on Sunday at the TT Yacht Club, Chaguaramas.

Speaking on behalf of the TTPBA, Marcus Gomez said, “The turnout wasn’t huge for participants but it was very exciting and everyone enjoyed some of the new changes that we have planned for this year. Everything went off well and was well received by the spectators present on Sunday.”

He added, “Through our livestream, persons logged on worldwide and we had over 4,000 views.” Ironman overcame a last-minute mechanical scare to clinch the first title of the year in the 130mph class. Ironman was close to joining Mr Solo in the absentee list but throttleman Guy Costa and driver James Hadeed overcame the challenges.

In the 95mph class, Energiza grabbed top spot quite comfortably and also completed all the races for the day. However, in the 80mph class, there was an intriguing battle between Papi Chulo and Heatwave. Papi Chulo was eventually adjudged the winner as Heatwave went over the class speed of 80mph and were penalized.

Extreme Measures (70mph) and reigning champions Trident (60mph) won their categories relatively easy as most of their competitors were absent unfortunately.

This regatta was sponsored by Liqui Moly and saw changes to the course’s layout – starting and finishing points, an improved race day format as well as livestream for spectators. The next regatta is carded for March 24.