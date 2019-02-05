Friend kills friend over $100

Neatha Ramsingh who was killed in Fyzabad on Monday evening

AN argument between two friends over $100 ended when one stabbed the other to death on Monday afternoon.

Dead is Neatha Ramsingh, 51, of Avocat Village, Fyzabad. Minutes after he was stabbed, a 52-year-old man walked into the police station and surrendered. Up to late this evening he was being interviewed by police.

Ramsingh was stabbed in the chest and died on the spot.

At about 6.20 pm Ramsingh and the man were liming and drinking in front of his home when an argument started and Ramsingh slapped the suspect in the face.

The two began to fight in the road. Neighbours tried and failed to break up the fight.

Eyewitnesses told police the suspect then took a knife from his bag and stabbed Ramsingh.

Speaking to Newsday today at the family's Avocat Village home, Ramsingh’s nephew Darrel Roopan said he could not believe that something “so petty as $100 got between two friends" and led to his uncle being killed.

“I am still in shock. It should not have reached to this point for $100. This is just ridiculous.”

Roopan said his uncle and the suspect had been friends for years until a rift started three days ago about the money.

“What happened was that my uncle went to (name called) house without him knowing and told his brother that he sent him to borrow $100. Apparently this was not true and my uncle then refused to repay the money.”

The suspect also lives in Avocat Village.

“The last three days was really bad. They were arguing and cursing each other all the time. And my uncle did not want to repay the $100 he had borrowed and (name called) was angry.”

Ramsingh was the father of six.

An autopsy is expected to be done today on his body at the Forensic Science Centre. Homicide Region Three Police are investigating.