Fake news by western media on Venezuela?

THE EDITOR: The externally created putsch in Venezuela shows western international thuggery at its worst. The lawlessness displayed by these so-called First World countries is terrifying, appalling and reprehensible.

It is a total abrogation of international laws at its most basic levels. Yet these same countries continue to lecture the rest of the world about legalities and rule of law. How totally deceitful and dishonest of them. Fake news?

The international media and in particular the western media are most complicit.

How can the western media continue to state that the National Assembly of Venezuela, together with article 233 of that country’s constitution, is where Juan Guaido, the interim president, derives his power?

The western media must be aware of the European Union’s “Joint motion for a Resolution – RC-B8-0082/2019 –” and in particular article 6 reiterates its full support to the National Assembly, which is “the only legitimate democratic body of Venezuela and whose powers need to be restored and respected, including the prerogatives and safety of its members.”

What do the words “whose powers need to be restored” in the said article/clause infer? I take those words to mean that the said National Assembly of Venezuela has no power(s). That being so, how then can Guaido use a “non-powered” body (illegitimate entity) to take an oath and be recognised by these First World states as a legitimate leader?

The western media must have been aware of this release. If that is not gangsterism/thuggery, then Al Capone and Bugsy Malone were bishops and cardinals. These guys must be blushing.

Fake news or deliberate oversight by the media? Misinformation/disinformation and omission are all species of lies and are recognised as such in courts of law.

AXELIN MENDEZ, Talparo