El Do teams prepare for basketball season

Basketballers from El Dorado East and El Dorado West Secondary held a joint training session at Honeymoon Park in Tunapuna, recently.

EL Dorado East and El Dorado West Secondary School basketballers recently held a joint training session to match their skills against each other in preparation for the TT Schools Basketball (East Zone) competition, which is set to tip off in the next two weeks.

Players from both schools, in a number of age groups, participated in a session under the guidance of El Dorado East coach Selwyn Paynter-Ferguson at Honeymoon Park in Tunapuna.

Paynter-Ferguson said the session helped the players learn from each other.

He said, "We were trying to get some exposure from each other because we are trying to build camaraderie. I went to Hillview College, so sometimes we come to play Hillview and Tunapuna Secondary – schools within the environment. We try to allow them to play together so when they meet each other outside of school they will be friends."

Paynter-Ferguson, who has been coaching El Dorado East for almost 20 years, said sports helps youngsters to develop social skills.

"We just came to have a feel of a different hoop this evening at Honeymoon Park against El Dorado West. Whatever I know I try to help all basketballers, especially school boys. Playing sports helps you socialize a lot," he said.

The El Dorado East coach is counting on the under-15 team to improve on last year's showing.

He said, "We came third last year in the Under-15 Eastern Secondary Schools Basketball League. We got knocked out in the semifinals from a school that was much more prepared than us, so this year I intend to be ready for such a big occasion."

Among the boys competition, there will be action in the 13 and under (Form One), 15 and under, 17 and under and 20 and under age groups. The girls competition will include the 15 and under and 20 and under age groups.