Diaz represents Pan Trinbago at Alexis’ funeral today

Keith Diaz

GARY CARDINEZ

FORMER Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz is in Illinois, USA, representing the organisation at Dr Clifford Alexis’ funeral which takes place today.

Diaz made the trip along with Pan Trinbago’s executive members Denise Hernandez (secretary) and Dane Gulston (external relations) all with the blessings of president Beverley Ramsey-Moore.

Ramsey-Moore felt that Diaz was a good representative since he and Alexis were friends for over 30 years and she was in the middle of the National Panorama competition.

While Diaz was boarding an aircraft at Piarco on Sunday night, Ramsey-Moore was in Arima presenting the Single Pan Champions with their trophy.

Diaz told Newsday he was honoured to represent the pan body and thanked Ramsey-Moore for her outpouring of generosity thus showing there is no bad blood between himself and the new executive.

Diaz is no stranger to the folks at Northern Illinois University (NIU) as he was invited by Alexis as the feature speaker at a graduation several years ago.

Diaz said he hopes to eulogise his friend, a man who left TT with US$5 in his pocket and rose through the ranks to become a professor at NIU.

“Alexis is a true Caribbean Man and a Good Samaritan from Clifton Hill, Laventille, he helped over 30 students get into NIU to pursue their university education especially in music.

Just before the Single Pan prize presentation on Sunday, Ramsey-Moore confirmed to Newsday that Diaz went to the USA with her blessings.