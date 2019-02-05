Bermudez cop Jean Pierre KO title Courts All Sectors Netball League 2019

ALTERNATIVE Division league challengers Bermudez took home their second piece of silverware on Sunday, holding off Jabloteh 23-21 in the final of the Jean Pierre Challenge. Bermudez had previosuly won the opening day knockout competition.

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Sunday, Bermudez cruised to a 16-10 half-time lead, before grinding out victory in a tense final period.

Samantha Lewis top-scored with 19 goals in 28 attempts for Jabloteh but could not see them over the line.

Bermudez were led by Makeda de Freitas (17/26) and Indra Anderson (3/4).

The result was a considerable improvement for Jabloteh, who were demoralised 39-2 by Bermudez in both teams' first league match.

Bermudez remain on course to challenge for the Alternative Division league title having only one loss in five matches.

Also on the day were the semi-finals of the Steve Sargeant Challenge – a knock-out competition for the Premiership Division.

In a fiery and combative opening semi-final between Defence Force and Police, two former national men's team basketballers ­– Steve McSween and Kerry McMillan – took the spotlight, scoring the bulk of goals in a match which went into overtime with a 42-42 deadlock.

In the end, McMillan's 38 goals (in 50 attempts) and team-mate Crystal Ann George (11/26) carried Defence Force to a 49-47 win. McSween scored a massive 39 off 51 and Jillisa Allan was sharp with 6/7.

The win carried Defence Force into the final against Fire, who eased past Las Lomas 49-32.

The first quarter ended 9/9 but Fire quickly pulled away by the second period after outscoring their opponents 12-5, and never looked back.

For Fire, Simone Morgan scored a match-high 31/48, followed by Ornella Jack Hill with 18/25.

Keon Russell led Las Lomas with 20/32.

In the lone Retro Division match, which opened the day's action, Police – led by Donna Charles' 21/27 – defeated MIC Tigers 28-12.

The league will resume today with Alternative Division matches.