Autopsy: Baboonanan stabbed to death

Anderson Baboonanan, 32, was stabbed to death. An autopsy by pathologist Dr Eastlyn McDonald-Burris this morning revealed his death was due to vascular injuries and haemorrhaging from a ruptured blood vessel, caused by a stab wound to the neck.

Baboonanan. of 27 Ralph Narine Trace, Harris Village, South Oropouche in Trinidad, is Tobago’s second murder for 2019. He was stabbed several times with a knife last Friday on the Claude Noel Highway near the Gulf City Mall in Lowlands on Friday shortly after 12 am.

Police said Baboonanan was stabbed during a quarrel with a woman with whom he was in a relationship. Sources said the couple was driving when they began to argue.

The 25-year-old woman remains in police custody.

Police are continuing investigations into the murder.