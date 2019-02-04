UNC opens election nominations, eyes Rowley’s, Imbert’s seats

United National Congress Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, second from left, arrives at the party’s national assembly, Couva South Hall, Couva, last month. She is accompanied by, from left, her husband Dr Gregory Bissessar, Opposition senator Wade Mark and Opposition MP for Couva South Rudranath Indarsing.

THE United National Congress (UNC) opened nominations for both the local and general elections, with a focus on capturing two of the three Diego Martin seats, currently held by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert, but was undecided about Tobago.

In spite of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s bold stance that the UNC can win the next general election on its own, decisions are still to be made about the party contesting the two Tobago seats.

As it opened nominations for the two upcoming elections, local at the end of the year and general due in 2020, chairman Peter Kanhai said no decisions have been made about Tobago.

“The political leader did say there are special circumstances surrounding Tobago and a decision would be made as we get closer. The party can win an election alone in Trinidad, and right now we are focusing on Trinidad and the constituencies where we do not have control,” Kanhai said in an interview.

His comments come amidst speculation about Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Watson Duke hitching his party to the UNC to contest the next general election.

His colleagues on the other side of the political fence in Tobago have already called on Duke to declare his hand.

At the UNC’s recent National Assembly, Persad-Bissessar said her party’s had decided not to enter into a coalition arrangement as it did in 2010, but invited former members and those interested to form a united front.

Kanhai said interest peaked from among those attending the assembly when nominations were invited. He said on Monday a steady stream of people came to pick up nomination forms for both elections at the UNC’s headquarters at Southern Main Road, Couva.

“But the persons collecting for local have so far outstripped those collecting for general," he pointed out. "This is to be expected because locals is expected this year. We expect this interest to continue over the next few days and weeks and until nominations are closed. “

In anticipation of the 2019 local government elections, the UNC opened nominations on Monday for all electoral districts. At the end of the nomination period, which will be announced by the party’s executive, screening will start.

Kanhai said nominations also opened on Monday for potential candidates interested in contesting the general election in 2020, but only for 21 constituencies which are not currently represented by the UNC.

These include the Diego Martin West and Diego Martin North East seats currently held by Rowley and Imbert respectively, as well as for Arima, Arouca/Maloney, D’Abadie/O’Meara, Diego Martin Central, La Brea, La Horquetta/Talparo, Laventille East/Morvant, Laventille West, Lopinot/Bon Air West, Moruga/Tableland, Point Fortin, Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West, Port of Spain South, San Fernando East and West, St Ann’s East, St Joseph, Toco/Sangre Grande and Tunapuna.

The party’s PRO Anita Haynes said as it prepares to become the next government, various committees have been set up to put plans and policies in place.