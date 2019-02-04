Sex Offenders Bill tomorrow

THE SENATE, tomorrow at 1.30 pm, will debate a bill to create a register of sex offenders for members of the public to view online or at their local police station.

On Wednesday, the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee at 10 am on will publicly examine the accounts of the Cocoa Development Company at the J Maurice Hamilton Room.

On Friday at 10 am, the Joint Select Committee on Tobago Self Government will sit publicly in the ANR Robinson Room.

On Friday at 1.30 pm the House of Representatives will debate the Trespass (Amendment) Bill 2019, which imposes a $100,000 fine and 15 years' imprisonment on anyone using force, threats or intimidation to expel someone from their house, and a similar penalty for maintaining possession of such a premises he had unlawfully accessed.