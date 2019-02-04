Security companies discuss policy, regulation

Executive Director of Caricom IMPACS Major Michael Jones. Photo: Shane Superville

The regulation, oversight and policy governing private security companies are among some of the issues expected to be discussed today and tomorrow, as the Caricom Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) hosts a conference for security companies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop at Customs House in Ajax Street, Port of Spain, this morning, Executive Director of Caricom IMPACS Major Michael Jones expressed confidence that the workshop would go a long way towards developing proper policy to ensure security companies work efficiently without violating citizens' rights.

He said security companies have grown in complexity, taking on more roles in public safety and as such a uniform set of guidelines were necessary to ensure they operate within the law.

"Security companies have expanded not only in terms of numbers but also in terms of the services they provide. It was noted that the lack of common minimal standards across the security sector and the absence of oversight posed potential risk for citizens, businesses and the industry.

"Our workshop today and tomorrow combines important mandates from Caricom heads of government and the region's commissioners of police and military chiefs. We will discuss how we can enhance the regulation, oversight and governance for security companies in the region."

Jones said during the workshop stakeholders will also examine a proposal from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) for setting up a private security regulation authority examination and implement Caricom's decision to include security guards as skilled nationals who are entitled to move within Caricom.

Also speaking at the conference was Legal Adviser to the International Committee of the Red Cross Dr Eric Tardif, who said he too was pleased with the attendance of local and regional companies and believed it was the first step towards establishing a more rigid framework for security companies.