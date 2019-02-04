Reduced prices continue on corned beef, baby food, CCTV cameras

LOCAL consumers will continue to benefit from no taxes on a variety of food products and other items.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry in a release yesterday said it has obtained approval for the renewal of suspensions of the Common External Tariff (CET) to reduce import duties on a number of products, so: "Consumers of TT will continue to enjoy reduced prices due to the successful suspension of this tariff."

The ministry said approval was granted to apply a zero per cent rate of duty (no taxes) on several commonly used consumer items such as: dried salted pollock, cheddar cheese, black tea, corned beef, canned fish, apple juice, active yeast, baby food, sulphonic acid, ear plugs/muffs, wellington boots, safety goggles, non-alloy steel, audio-compact discs, CCTV cameras, compact fluorescent lamps, motor spirit gasoline, lubricating oil base stock and hydraulic brake fluid.

The ministry added approval was also granted to apply a 20 per cent rate of duty on sunflower seed/safflower (soyabean) oil and to apply a five per cent rate of duty on frozen french fries.

The ministry explained CET is a single tariff rate agreed to by all members of the Caricom community on imports of a product from outside Caricom.