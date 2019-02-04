Pleasantville mom takes landlord to court

Zeia Flemming takes her landlord to court after she was given notice to vacate the property in Pleasantville.

ZEIA Flemming has sought the court's intervention to save her shack in Pleasantville from being demolished.

But first, next week she will knock on the doors of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) one last time.

Depending on what happens there today, Flemming, 52, will consult an attorney.

Flemming and her 11-year-old son are living in a one-room shack on Coconut Boulevard, Pleasantville, but since the landlord confronted her on January 17, it no longer has front or side walls.

The landlord demanded she break down the shack and leave with her son.

Flemming is afraid to rebuild the walls of the shack. Last week, she filed a private complaint in the Petty Civil registry which will come up for hearing on March 14.

The complaint says the walls and front door were broken off and in it, Flemming said she fears her place would be set on fire if she does not move by the end of the month.

“I’m hoping that this will buy some time. I am going to HDC on Monday and show them where I bring him up. They just keep putting me off,” she said.

An HDC official on Friday said Flemming’s file was awaiting instructions for allocation of a two-bedroom unit in Pleasantville, but none was available.

“Given her child’s attendance of school in the area, we don’t want to allocate her out of Pleasantville,” the official said.