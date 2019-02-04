Phipps runs riot for leaders Fire Courts All Sectors Netball League

RONALD Phipps scorched the court for Fire once again, guiding the joint-league leaders to a fourth consecutive victory in the Courts All Sectors Netball League's Premiership Division on Saturday.

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, Phipps– who leads the scorers in all divisions – bagged 32 goals from 42 shots as Fire went on to defeat struggling Las Lomas Academy 50-20.

It was the second time this season Fire recorded 50 or more goals in one match. No other team has crossed 45 goals in a match in any of the four divisions.

Apart from Phipps, Fire's Ornella Jack Hill scored six goals from seven shots, while Simone Morgan made a strong contribution of 12/19.

For Las Lomas, Keon Russell, one of the team's two male players, led with 13/17.

Meanwhile, the other unbeaten team and joint-leaders UTC continued their impressive run, which was once again spear-headed by goal-shoot Aquila Blugh, who grabbed 31/45, followed by Jason Noray with 14/19.

Steve McSween scored 30/40, albeit in a losing effort for Police.

In the first Premiership Division match, PYC, who lost their first match of the campaign to Fire a week prior, responded with a comfortable 34-22 win over Defence Force.

Joelisa Cooper scored a match-high 14/17 for Police. Former national men's team basketball player Fabrice Fisher joined in with 8/13, while Tahira Hollingsworth scored 11/24.

There were two Championship Division matches played, starting with a 37-22 victory for Bermudez over Defence Force. Makeda de Freitas ensured Bermudez's third consecutive victory with 22/30.

In the other match, TSTT got their third win in four matches at the expense of struggling Jabloteh. Kanika Paul Payne was once again the star of the show for TSTT, scoring 15/20.

Fixtures in the Retro Division and Alternative Division will resume today at the same venue.