NCRHA CEO: One emergency case can cost $200,000

Dalvin Thomas

NORTH Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) CEO Davlin Thomas says one emergency case in the public health sector can rack up $200,000 in costs, and if people do not take care of their health, those costs will escalate.

"It is an expensive endeavour."

He was speaking with Newsday in a phone interview about the settlement of outstanding payments from the authority to Magic Mist Services. Thomas said all bodies were "tightening our belts" and the root cause was the cost of providing health care.

"When you come into the health sector, in the emergency department, with a heart attack, the drug is $15,000 plus VAT for Metalyse (a drug to dissolve blood clots). Then you have CT scans, and you can see the cost when you have to deal with the private sector. By the time you get to the ward you amass a bill of $60,000-$70,000. Then it is a cost of $4,500-$5,000 per day if there is no special medication. Each person would amass a bill of over $200,000."

He explained costs were exponentially higher when a citizen becomes an emergency case.

"If you are diabetic and don’t exercise or eat properly, you will lose your kidneys, have to go on dialysis and have other complications. Then there is a battery of tests and treatments they have to take."

Thomas said the solution to keeping costs down was to engage people on taking responsibility with their health. He said NCRHA has reached out to communities via programmes like Walk the Talk, in which since March 2017 more than 25,000 people have been screened for diabetes and other non-communicable diseases, and the In-Touch Programme, a primary care intervention project created to improve the wellness of patients repeatedly admitted to hospital owing to difficulty in managing their non-communicable disease on their own.

He also spoke of the Health Minister's non-communicable diseases plan, the NCRHA's Diabetic Wellness Centre, where citizens can receive all tests immediately, and the diabetes network where patients are coached into positive lifestyle changes.

He said the NCRHA has reached out to people in temples, mosques and churches and done preventative medical care. Thomas said through interventions in communities the authority was able to arrest a lot of expenditure and there was a reduction of $25 million in costs when comparing the financial years 2017 and 2018.

"It is something we celebrate as a board, an executive and a staff."

He stressed that people must take care of their personal health.

"It is critical now that people take responsibility. They need to eat properly and get exercise. If they don’t, costs will continue to escalate."