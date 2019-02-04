More than 600 runners in Caribbean Colour Splash

Participants walking during the Naparima Boys College , San Fernando , Caribbean Colour Splash 5k , held by the school this afternoon. Photo by Vashti Singh

BUSINESS owners are being asked to invest more in promoting health among citizens. The call is being made by Kimlin Harrilal, communications officer of Caribbean Colour Splash – a committee made up of career professionals whose focus is on encouraging healthy lifestyles. The group has been in existence since 2014 and is based in San Fernando.

Harrilal told Newsday on Sunday at the organisation's 5K run, there is a growing demand for health-related activities from people in and around San Fernando.

"We are making a difference in people's lives, demonstrating how to exercise and how to eat well in order to maintain good health.”

The organisation's sixth annual event was held at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando courtyard and was attended by more than 600 people, including several secondary school students who took up the challenge of running or walking around the city.

Harrilal said with proper financial support, the group can develop and roll out more programmes.

Project manager Albert Marshall said: “Our mission remains to undertake activities that are transformational, sustainable and will improve the quality of life in local communities.”